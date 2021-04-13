DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DTF opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

