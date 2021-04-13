DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.33

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and traded as high as $14.62. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 9,560 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

