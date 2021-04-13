DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.33

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and traded as high as $14.62. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 9,560 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.