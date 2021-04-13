DubaiCoin Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $3,906.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00023822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009774 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.