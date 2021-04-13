DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.51 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $82.51 or 0.00130506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $85.51 million and $2.36 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00066978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00258470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.19 or 0.00667787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.34 or 0.99129191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.58 or 0.00869292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,726 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,365 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.