Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,186. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

