Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.55

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 5740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

