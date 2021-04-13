Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 80.5% in March

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDEJF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 26.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Get Dundee alerts:

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.