Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 80.5% in March

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DDEJF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 26.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.22.
About Dundee
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.