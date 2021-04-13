DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.58 ($45.38).

DWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €38.02 ($44.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of €36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.08. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €22.85 ($26.88) and a 1 year high of €38.44 ($45.22).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

