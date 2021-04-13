Dynamic Reaches Market Cap of $27.01 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and $2,990.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00002760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,705.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.68 or 0.03682063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.74 or 0.00439113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $817.66 or 0.01283498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00498587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.70 or 0.00512834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00371203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00035153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,363,468 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

