Dynamite Reaches Market Cap of $330,035.13 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $330,035.13 and approximately $326,509.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00065360 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003332 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.