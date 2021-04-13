Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $594.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $19.67.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,173.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

