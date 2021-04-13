Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.55

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 6436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on DX shares. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.