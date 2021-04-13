E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.73 ($12.62).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.10. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

