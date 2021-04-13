E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.73 ($12.62).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.10. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

