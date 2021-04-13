E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,331. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

