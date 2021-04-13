E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 804.1% in March

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 804.1% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on EONGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

