Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,417.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

