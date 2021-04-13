Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 168,375 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 1,297,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 421.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73,833 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

