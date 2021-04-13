Earneo (RNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Earneo has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $9,891.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Earneo has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Earneo coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00070818 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003676 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Earneo

RNO is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io

Earneo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

