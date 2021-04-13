East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.81 and last traded at $72.90. Approximately 2,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 921,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

