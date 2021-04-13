Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,903,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.