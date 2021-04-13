Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of EMN traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,331. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

