Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,763,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EAPH traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 267,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,680. Easton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets various topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions. Its products include Nauseasol, a motion sickness gel; Skin Renou HA, an anti-aging wrinkle cream using hyaluronic acid, which keeps the skin smooth; Kenestrin Gel used for arthritis, knees, elbows, shoulders, wrist, and back pain; and Viorra, a hormone free, non-toxic, and topical gel that improves sexual functioning of women.

