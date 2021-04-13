easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESYJY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.