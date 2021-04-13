easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESYJY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

