easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESYJY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,492. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESYJY. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

