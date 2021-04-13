Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EATBF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 20,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,381. Eat Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

