Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 2.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.53.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $138.64. 7,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,252. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

