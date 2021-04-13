Eaton Vance Management Acquires 20,899 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Total were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

