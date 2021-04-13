Eaton Vance Management Acquires 3,575 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.05. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

