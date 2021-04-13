Eaton Vance Management Acquires 495 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

