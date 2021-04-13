Eaton Vance Management Acquires 9,719 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

