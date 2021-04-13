Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $194,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.