Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,779 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

