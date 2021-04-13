Eaton Vance Management Buys New Holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 842,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.46% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

