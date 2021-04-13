Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 68,967 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,138,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 96,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter.

ILF opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

