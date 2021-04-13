Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loews by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

