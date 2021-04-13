Eaton Vance Management Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,968,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after buying an additional 89,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.