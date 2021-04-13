Eaton Vance Management Has $2.34 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,487 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Microsoft worth $2,338,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.60.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $162.30 and a 52-week high of $257.67. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

