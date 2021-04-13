Eaton Vance Management Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.