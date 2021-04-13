Eaton Vance Management Has $3.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average is $170.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

