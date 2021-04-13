Eaton Vance Management Has $3.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

