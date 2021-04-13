Eaton Vance Management Has $3.60 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $66,462,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,404,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

