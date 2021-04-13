Eaton Vance Management Has $3.85 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in América Móvil by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 57.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in América Móvil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

