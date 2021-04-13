Eaton Vance Management Has $3.97 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1,638.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trimble by 957.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Trimble by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 851,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trimble by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

