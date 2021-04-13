Eaton Vance Management Invests $3.04 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.