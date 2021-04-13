Eaton Vance Management Invests $3.99 Million in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Victory Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

VCTR opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.