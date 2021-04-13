Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 842,777 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIO opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

