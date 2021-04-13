Eaton Vance Management Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $105,923,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,156,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,027,000 after acquiring an additional 232,603 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

