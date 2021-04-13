Eaton Vance Management Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,871,000 after acquiring an additional 275,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,418,000 after buying an additional 49,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 36,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $785,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,907,761.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,826,806 shares of company stock valued at $201,883,384 over the last three months.

NARI stock opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.