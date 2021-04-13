Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,097,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 525,072 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,712,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,147,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,719,000.

Shares of REET opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63.

