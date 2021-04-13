Eaton Vance Management Purchases 14,803 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

